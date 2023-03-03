Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading 2% Higher

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.78 and last traded at $114.73. 7,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Nestlé Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

