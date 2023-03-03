Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading 2% Higher

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.78 and last traded at $114.73. 7,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Nestlé Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.