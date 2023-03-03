NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Volume Increase

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,367,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the previous session’s volume of 509,234 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after purchasing an additional 668,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,642,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 643,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

