Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 10.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 14.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

