Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.