News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel Sells $409,212.50 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 972,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,987. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

Get News alerts:

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

About News

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 7,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,496 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 98,078.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,793 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.