News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel Sells $409,212.50 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 972,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,987. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.
News Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWS)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.