NexGen Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXE. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.70 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

About NexGen Energy

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.