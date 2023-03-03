NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.