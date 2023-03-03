NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 306,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

