NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFYEF stock remained flat at $6.69 during trading hours on Friday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

