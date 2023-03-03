NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 36,908,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,010,496. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

About NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,325,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,446,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIO by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.