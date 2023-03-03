Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 18,503,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,385,027. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after buying an additional 160,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

