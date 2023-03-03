Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Bought by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Northeast Community Bancorp accounts for about 6.8% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 9.75% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NECB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $253.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

