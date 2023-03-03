Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 598.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 412,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

