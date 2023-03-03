NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Reaches $112.79 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $112.79 million and approximately $564.74 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

