NuVasive (NUVA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):
- 2/23/2023 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $44.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/10/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.
- 2/10/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.
- 2/10/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.72 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.
- 2/9/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/6/2023 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/31/2023 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NuVasive Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NUVA opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
