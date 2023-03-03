NuVasive (NUVA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

2/23/2023 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $44.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

2/10/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

2/10/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.72 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

2/9/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2023 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2023 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NuVasive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

