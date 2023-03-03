Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 84,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.