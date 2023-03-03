Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JCE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 10,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,282. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

