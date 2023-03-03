Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
JCE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 10,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,282. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.