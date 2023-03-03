Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 3rd

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIAX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 68,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

