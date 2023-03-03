Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 91,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

