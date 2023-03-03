Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 91,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.38.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
