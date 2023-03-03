Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JGH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,770. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Dividend History for Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

