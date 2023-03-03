Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JGH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,770. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Featured Stories

