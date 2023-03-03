Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JGH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.