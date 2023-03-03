Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JGH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $14.32.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
