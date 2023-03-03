Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NIQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 34,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,520. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

