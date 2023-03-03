Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

