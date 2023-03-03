Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JMM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.03. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

