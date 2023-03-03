Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.47. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

