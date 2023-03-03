Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JRI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. 26,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

