Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NBB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
