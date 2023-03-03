Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NBB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.