NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,039 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.8% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $232.73. 17,057,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,647,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

