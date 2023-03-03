NXM Market Capitalization Tops $325.80 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. NXM has a market capitalization of $325.80 million and $82,480.53 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $49.41 or 0.00220382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00040313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,420.47 or 1.00004418 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002840 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.36116949 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,384.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

