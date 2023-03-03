Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $342.47 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $342.47 million and $32.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.99 or 0.07028555 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00075099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05927869 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $38,802,342.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

