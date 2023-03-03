Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 263574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $85,713,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 2,443,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after buying an additional 1,692,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,865,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

