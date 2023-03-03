Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,431. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.