OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $176,763.65 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

