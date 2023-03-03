OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $175,857.94 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

