Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.5 %

ONTO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.69. 23,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,137. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

