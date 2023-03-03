OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 13,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,758. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim bought 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $44,332.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,473.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Choi bought 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,661,758. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,740 shares of company stock valued at $465,259. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

