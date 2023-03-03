Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $866.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

