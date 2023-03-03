Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 81.51%.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

