Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 102,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 227,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Opera by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Opera by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Opera by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Opera by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 53,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

