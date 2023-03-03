Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($14.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($18.21). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.51) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($14.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

