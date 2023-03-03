Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

