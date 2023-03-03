Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.