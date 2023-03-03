Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.07

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.07 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.97 ($0.12). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 725,327 shares changing hands.

Orosur Mining Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.84.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

