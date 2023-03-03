Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4291 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

