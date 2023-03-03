Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Osiris Acquisition Price Performance
Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972. Osiris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
