Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.09 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.65 EPS.

OMI opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

