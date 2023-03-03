P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PTSI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $664.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

