PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.
PAR traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,049. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
