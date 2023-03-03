PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PAR traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,049. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

