Parker Harris Sells 7,500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.43. 12,075,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,689,469. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

