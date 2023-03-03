Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

CASH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 185,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,701. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State Street Corp raised its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 425.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.