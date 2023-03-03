Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
CASH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 185,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,701. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.
Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial
In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State Street Corp raised its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 425.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
