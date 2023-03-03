Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 946,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.09. The company had a trading volume of 374,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.22.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,929 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

